‘I Hate My Life! I’ll Make Sure My Father Suffers At Old Age’

I’m in pains and so annoyed.

I can’t even boast of 10k in my account,

I’m crippled with debts on loan apps

This ASUU strike has only made my life worse.

The useless man I call a father that earns half a million monthly, spends It on drinking. I vow to make that man suffer at old age and to bury him in a shallow grave.

What did I do in my past life to be born into a broken home?

Where both parents are like cat and dog.

While my mates were learning yahoo, I was reading like a fool preparing for school.

Now I have secured the so called medicine but am suffering in silence while they’re buying cars.

Do you know how painful it is to see the same people you were with now buying cars and using the latest phone?

How painful it is to see them spraying money in the club while you’re borrowing money from loan apps?

How painful it is too them those you helped now snub your messages?

Now I understand why people commit suicide

