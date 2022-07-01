I Have Done Something Only Few Can Do – DJ Cuppy Weeps As She Completes Thesis (Pix)

Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as Dj Cuppy, has shared a photo of herself in tears as she completes her thesis.

Recall that the billionaire heiress, who had been admitted into Oxford university for her master’s degree program, had frequently complained about her thesis.

Cuppy wrote, “Tears of joy. The wait is finally over!!! My THESIS for @UniofOxford is finally 100% done and submitted!!! Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now. I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself so much, both mentally and physically, to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University twice

“I’ve done something only a few can do, and I don’t need to ask for anyone’s respect or flowers – I’ve earned them! People keep asking where the party is?! LOL I need to rest and rebuild… I am fatigued and partying is the last thing on my mind. Greatful to the Most High

