I Just Got A Job Please Advice Me

Good evening to all great men, women, boys and girls in Nairaland.

without wasting your precious time i will cut the long story short; as the topic stated, I just got a job in a pure water factory as a Driver, after much interaction and oral interview with the manager of the factory and gave me two options to accept either he will be paying me 15k per month or in every sale I made per bag that i will be earning #4. and aside from the salary he promised of giving me #200 everyday to serve as a meal, so out of curiosity I accepted the second option which is #4 per bag… pls which is more preferable, #15k monthly or #4 per bag sold? thanks and remain blessed. Note: Am to resume on Monday.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related