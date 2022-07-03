I Love Davido & Burna Boy – Wizkid Says During His Performance At Afronation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMW6jzaEcms

Balogun, a Grammy-winning artist, expresses his love and support for Burna Boy and Davido, two of his contemporaries in the entertainment business

With the exception of Burna Boy and Wizkid, who have been pals for a while, it is commonly known that the three does not get along very well.

During his performance at Afronation 2022 in Portugal, Wizkid gave unexpected nods to both Burna Boy and Davido.

As he puts it, “Everytime I link up with my brother, he is always telling me good shit about unity and Afrobeats. I wanna tell you tonight Starboy got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for every f**king body.



I wanna say thank you to the fans for supporting us and bringing us here to.”

