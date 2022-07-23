‘I Met This Unique Family That Keeps Pythons As Pets’ (Pictures)

Hello,
This is exactly what I did after I recently ran into this family that keeps beautiful pythons as pets.
First, I completely stood in agape & astonished as this rare family stormed the market Square with this little ?tamed silent killers.

I had to solicit a smooth unprovoked transition from its owner to my humble self.
I admired this wonder of creation as it wriggled in between my fingers.

I briefly discussed how such were kept with the kids, feeding, housing and comfort!
To my uttermost amazement, I realized they were deeply rooted in information about it.
Sorry, I had to blur my Face!
This is just for your information!

