‘I Met This Unique Family That Keeps Pythons As Pets’ (Pictures)

This is exactly what I did after I recently ran into this family that keeps beautiful pythons as pets.
First, I completely stood in agape & astonished as this rare family stormed the market Square with this little ?tamed silent killers.
I had to solicit a smooth unprovoked transition from its owner to my humble self.
I admired this wonder of creation as it wriggled in between my fingers.
I briefly discussed how such were kept with the kids, feeding, housing and comfort!
To my uttermost amazement, I realized they were deeply rooted in information about it.
This is just for your information!