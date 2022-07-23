‘I Met This Unique Family That Keeps Pythons As Pets’ (Pictures)

Hello,

This is exactly what I did after I recently ran into this family that keeps beautiful pythons as pets.

First, I completely stood in agape & astonished as this rare family stormed the market Square with this little ?tamed silent killers.

I had to solicit a smooth unprovoked transition from its owner to my humble self.

I admired this wonder of creation as it wriggled in between my fingers.

I briefly discussed how such were kept with the kids, feeding, housing and comfort!

To my uttermost amazement, I realized they were deeply rooted in information about it.

Sorry, I had to blur my Face!

This is just for your information!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related