I Resigned After Receiving My Salary, Now I Want The Job Back

Please I am in need of advice desperately. I recently resigned from my previous Job, just after receiving my salary. My boss was mean and toxic to me, to the extent that immediately I received my salary I left. I have sent my resignation letter.

I left for another opportunity in another state.

Now, the problem is that the job I left for is not as it turned out to be. I have regretted the move ever since.

Would it be okay if I called my boss and beg for another opportunity to come back?

