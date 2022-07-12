Please I am in need of advice desperately. I recently resigned from my previous Job, just after receiving my salary. My boss was mean and toxic to me, to the extent that immediately I received my salary I left. I have sent my resignation letter.
I left for another opportunity in another state.
Now, the problem is that the job I left for is not as it turned out to be. I have regretted the move ever since.
Would it be okay if I called my boss and beg for another opportunity to come back?
I Resigned After Receiving My Salary, Now I Want The Job Back
Please I am in need of advice desperately. I recently resigned from my previous Job, just after receiving my salary. My boss was mean and toxic to me, to the extent that immediately I received my salary I left. I have sent my resignation letter.