‘I Stepped On A Fetish Thing While Going To 5am Mosque’ (Pictured)

I mistakely stepped on a fetish thing with ₦10, 12 peppers, colanut and a mini clay pot while on my way to the mosque at about 5:15am.
The listed items were carefully arranged on the ₦10 note before stepping on it. What could that be?
NOTE: It’s in the north, and a Muslim dominated place.
So, I threw the cola and the mini clay pot away and burt the ₦10.
Am I in trouble?

