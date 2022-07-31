“I Want To Divorce My Husband As Soon As Possible”

I got married two months ago. I am 7 months pregnant my husband didn’t tell me he had a child from his previous relationship and the child has a disability celebral palsy. Her mother came to dropped her off in my house saying she has done enough and she’s tired it is now hubby turn to take care of her.

The child can’t do anything for herself she can’t sit, talk, walk and she does toilet in her clothes. I can’t do it anymore I love children because I have taken care of my own nieces and nephews before I would have taken care of her if she was normal but taking care of a child in this question is hard and if her own mother has had enough she abandoned her and why would I kill myself taking care of her in my condition.

I want to divorce and go back to my village I have told him i am leaving next month. He is pleading with me not to leave him that he will take the child somewhere else but the place is not free he has to be paying like 200k monthly for them to take care of the child and he doesn’t even have that amount of money because he is not financial stable.

I will stick to my decision but I want to know what will other people do in my situation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related