Nollywood actor Aguba who was recently rescued by OPM Pastor Chibuzor had told the preacher that he can only marry a virgin from Isreal.

This is coming on the heels of the public notice that a wife is needed urgently for the actor.

Aguba who appears to be unhinged rejected a widow who agreed to be his wife and have his children and insists that he wants an European virgin instead.

The preacher however has promised to send him to rehabilitation.

