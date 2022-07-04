I Want To Quit My N2k Job Per Day To Start Riding Keke

Hi everyone, I have been working for this chinese construction company for more than 2yrs now.

Initially I was employed as a quality control engineer to oversee concrete testing, deflection test, compaction test and many more, but after like three months of taking the role, I was been converted to a full time labourer in the company because they refused to employed more labourers and they don’t pay attention to quality.

Since then I have been suffering like a mad man ( doing hard labor) in the company, working from 7am – 5:30 PM everyday earning 2k/day. I am planning of quitting the job to buy an old keke.

Please how is keke business? Will I be making upto 5k daily if I apply the same energy I used in working for chinese.? And buying an old keke, is it a good idea?

would it cause me to make friends with mechanics?

Please if you have done keke business share your experience.

