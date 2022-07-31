I Was Quoted Out Of Context On Tinubu – Tee Mac Omatshola

Former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has denied saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is unfit to be Nigeria’s President.

Applesbite reports that Tee Mac in a Facebook comment attacked Tinubu, claiming he is 86 years old, warning Nigerians against voting for him in 2023.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, 30th July, the renowned flautist said the competence of Tinubu to lead Nigeria was never in doubt, stressing that he only expressed fears of the rigors of office.

He maintained that Lagos State experienced the transformational impact of the former Governor, who also has the ability to identify and engage exceptionally committed technocrats in governance.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral from a Facebook Account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.

In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the State.

“More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.

“His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too! Consequently, his competence is not in doubt.

“I only expressed my fear for the rigors of the office. My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly.”

