I Will Never Flaunt My Bae Online Again — Dancer Korra Obidi Vows (Video)

Dancer, Korra Obidi has blamed “jealous” online critics for causing problems that led to the end of her marriage and she vowed never to show off her man online if she meets someone new., IGBERETV reports.

She said:

“If I have another bae, i will never ever put him online. You people will destroy it like you destroyed my first marriage.”

“I will hide it from you jealous goat mouths,” she added.

She revealed that many social media users used to send her estranged husband messages daily to report her online activities to him.

She blamed this action for breaking up her marriage.

She recalled:

“I remember those times, someone will go and email him, ‘Look at what your wife is doing. Look at what your wife is doing.’ Every day.

“How will he not run away? How will he not disappear? How will he not tell me, ‘ka, pack out of my house’ at five days postpartum? How will he not do that?”

