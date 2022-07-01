I Would Have Been In Aba Chasing Lizards, If Not For Lagos – Joe Igbokwe (Pix)

Joe Igbokwe the commissioner of gutter in Lagos state has said that he would have been chasing lizards in Aba as a native doctor if not for Lagos.
LAGOS………
If not for Lagos, somebody like me
Will be in Aba chasing lizards to
Use as a native doctor. LAGOS….
You come to Lagos with nylon bag
And go back to Ibo land with Rolls Royce.
Abeg, pray for Lagos make e no spoil o…
If Lagos spoil, all of us don enter Gbege o…
Musings of a grateful South Easterner living in Lagos.
