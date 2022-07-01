I Would Have Been In Aba Chasing Lizards, If Not For Lagos – Joe Igbokwe (Pix)

Joe Igbokwe the commissioner of gutter in Lagos state has said that he would have been chasing lizards in Aba as a native doctor if not for Lagos.

LAGOS………

If not for Lagos, somebody like me

Will be in Aba chasing lizards to

Use as a native doctor. LAGOS….

You come to Lagos with nylon bag

And go back to Ibo land with Rolls Royce.

Abeg, pray for Lagos make e no spoil o…

If Lagos spoil, all of us don enter Gbege o…

Musings of a grateful South Easterner living in Lagos.

HU��



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0b4oUY1btTVwhdheoNu3jJiCAyFopB8q46vXUCLDXWeD5BTVqFa1yLyMTJWPSuvEkl&id=100001155348708

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related