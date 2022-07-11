I Would Rather Stay In PDP And Go To Heaven Than Hell With APC – FFK (2019)

Fani Kayode, now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had in a tweet vowed to remain in the PDP for heaven’s sake.

He had claimed that defecting from the PDP to join the APC will send him to hell.

Ironically, in line with Fani-Kayode’s past comments, one would be tempted to describe him as a former minster who will be ‘heading to hell’ owing to how quickly he dumped the PDP for the APC barely two years after.

The old tweet, which was a response to the Nigerian Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s appeal for PDP leaders to join the APC before they die, spawned the failed promise by Fani-Kayode.

“PDP leaders should join APC before they die”- @ProfOsinbajo

Death comes to us all, incuding Vice Presidents and Presidents. It is only a matter of time.

One thing is clear though, I would rather stay in @OfficialPDPNig and go to heaven than join @OfficialAPCNg and go to hell.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1163473687804338179?t=Ay6ltxcy0_xVOj-xmcrx5g&s=19

