Abdullahi Ibrahim Gobir is the new Senate Majority Leader. The position has been vacant following the defection of Sen Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) to PDP.

Gobir represents Sokoto East Senatorial District and has been in the Senate since 2011.

Senate President @DrAhmadLawan read a letter form the National Chairman of @OfficialAPCNg, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, announcing Senator Ibrahim Gobir as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.

https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/1552267361851416576?t=tppYzbbjFz2CFnkAcQXFmQ&s=19

