Ibrahim Masari Resigns As APC Vice Presidential Nominee

I[b]brahim Kabir Masari, the running mate to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has withdrawn from the race.[/b]

Masari who made the disclosure in a press statement stated that he believes he can still serve APC and the country in several other capacities

The statement reads, “This is to inform our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realized that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

“In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities.

“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party.

Meanwhile, the Interim National Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization, Honorable James Faleke, has confirmed Masari’ withdrawal as Tinubu’s running-mate.

Faleke’s words, “This is to inform and confirm that Alhaji Ibrahim Masari has stepped down as Vice Presidential nominee to the flag-bearer of APC in the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Alhaji Masari has communicated his decision to us from Saudi Arabia where he is presently performing the lesser hajj.

While saluting Alhaji Masari’s sacrifice, we believe this will give Asiwaju Tinubu an opportunity to take a decision that will further enhance the chances of our great party in the 2023 elections”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/tinubus-running-mate-masari-resigns-hopes-to-serve-nigeria-in-future/

Statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Masari on his resignation as APC Vice President Nominee.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related