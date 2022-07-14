Idahosa As VP: Kwankwaso Working For Tinubu – Obi’s Supporters

Ayam seeing the hand of APC in NNPP, just because APC has a Muslim-Muslim ticket, they are using NNPP to reduce the vote of Christian voter by picking a Pastor from Edo which is a Stronghold Peter Obi State. Dead on arrival sha, infact the VP go vote Peter Obi. Make we bet am…



https://twitter.com/xtrakool_jay/status/1547489224303280135

Now I believe Kwankwaso is working for Ancestor Tinubu. They know Peter Obi have strong support from Edo state and they want to divide their votes against Peter Obi



https://twitter.com/RealCollinsEze/status/1547459079819386881

