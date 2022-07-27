‘If I Don’t Find A Man Like This, I’m Not Getting Married’ (Photos)

A man with the same principles and good looks as Thomas Sankara.

I’ve searched for a man like this all my life but I’ve been unsuccessful so far. It looks like I’ll never find a man at least similar to him, with the similar ideals and way of thinking.

He doesn’t necessarily have to be revolutionist but he can be a sensible social justice warrior, not the one that panders to the idiosyncrasies of the left.

In this day and age, I’m beginning to doubt a man like this exists. But if I find him, I swear not even heaven or hell will separate us.

If I never find him, I’m content to be single and old with my 48 cats or may be explore the other side of my sexuality.

Thank God he’s not a Nigerian man

