As shared on Twitter by Arinze Odira:

My driver sold his car, gave me 800k and told me ‘Oga, you are not always around. Buy Corolla for me. I want to be doing Uber when you are away to double my hustle’.

I was impressed by his effort. Today, as Salah gift, I handed him the keys to this corolla. Happy Eid, Yakubu.



https://twitter.com/CaptainArinze/status/1545794136237907968?t=rh8VGz_LEovHoYvdB3UARw&s=19

