Igbokwe To South-East Leaders: Choose Between Biafra, SGF, Senate President

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe has charged South-East leaders to decide what they want ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Igbokwe said South-East leaders should choose between actualizing Biafra, the Presidency, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and the Senate President.

In a Facebook post, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, said Southeast leaders should be definite about the positions they want.

Some Southeast members of the APC had demanded the positions of the SGF and Senate President if the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu wins in 2023.

Prior to the presidential primary elections of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Igbo leaders had clamoured for Southeast presidency.

But, both their presidential candidates emerged from other regions.

However, Igbokwe wrote: “Leaders of Igbo Nation must collectively and clearly bring their thoughts together to say what we want. We want SSG and SP. We want Biafra too. What do we want as critical stakeholders in Nigeria?”

