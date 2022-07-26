Ike Onyema Reacts After Mercy Eke Said She Dated Someone She Was Taking Care Of

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drH6-RkJtkw

BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Reacts As Mercy Eke Said She Has Dated Someone She Was Taking Care Of (Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Ike Onyema has reacted to insinuations that his ex girlfriend, Mercy Eke, took care of him while they were dating, IGBERETV reports.

Mercy was on a show where she stated that she had dated someone she took care of. Other members of the show immediately responded saying they know who she was referring to.

The follow-up question was about her affair with Ike which Mercy immediately denied.

Ike has now denied claims that any woman has ever taken care of him. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ike also dared any lady who claims to have taken care of him while they were together to provide receipts.

His post reads;

”I am responding to this, because it’s obvious that the producers of this podcast can’t pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have Triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud, so it’s time to swim with pig’s.

I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me. If anyone claim otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done. I have been quite because I don’t also want to expose so many people including the show, so I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can’t take care of their family coming out to chat shit about me

@nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story. I respect the both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I’m being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you.

This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores…

I would start dropping receipts and exposing everyone if this continues, I have enough receipts to go around and everybody go collect, enough is enough!!!!!

A word is enough for the wise!!!!!”

“People I respect so much, even the guy on blonde hair, someone I call my friend and drink together with can comfortably sit on a podcast and chat shit about me, would go a long way to tell you about what the word friendship mean to people.

They keep forgetting that I blog and people randomly send me information about so many celebrities, even when I don’t ask, I just don’t want to ridicule anybody, but I know everything everyone is doing (Both dirty and clean), I just chose not to go down that line of trying to Humiliate them.

But I’m waiting for any of them to respond to me openly and we can now unveil cans of worm. I dare any of them to reply me or respond back…

Be careful who you call your friend that’s all I have to say for now!!

Have a productive day!!!”he wrote

