Ikpeazu Approves Payment Of Four Months Salaries To Abia Polytechnic Staff

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the release of the sum of 450 Million Naira as Salary Support to the academic and non-academic staff of Abia State Polytechnic Aba, ABN TV reports.

This is to enable the management of the school to immediately pay 4 months out of the salaries owed workers of the tertiary institution, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka said in a statement.

The governor while playing host to a delegation of Student Leaders from the tertiary institutions in Abia State who paid him a solidarity visit at the Governor’s Lodge Aba on Wednesday made it clear that while the State Government is not responsible for the payment of the salaries of the workers of the Polytechnic or any other tertiary institutions in the State, his administration will not abandon the Polytechnic.

The release read in part, “According to the Governor, what the State Government owes the Institution is a Monthly Subvention of 90 Million Naira, stating that his administration has so far paid a total sum of 7.1 Billion Naira to the Polytechnic since he assumed office in 2015, translating to 92 Million Naira every month for the 78 months he has been in office as Governor.

“With this 450 Million Naira additional support, the Polytechnic has received over 7.5 Billion Naira from his administration and wonders why the institution is unable to manage their internal financial issues since they collect and retain all manner of fees from their students.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu insisted that the Polytechnic must be able to manage what is available to them since they handle their admissions independently and recruit their own staff.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/ikpeazu-approves-payment-four-months-salaries-abia-polytechnic-staff/

