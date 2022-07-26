I’ll Finally Crush And Defeat Terrorists Before I Leave In 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to finally crush and decisively defeat bandit terrorists before leaving office in 2023.

Buhari made the promise in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said this while sympathising with the former Governor of Bauchi State and ex-PDP National Chairman, Adamu Muazu, over the killing of his brother and abduction of his sister by bandits.

The Nigerian leader expressed shock and outrage over the incident, saying that the protection of the lives and properties of citizens remains his topmost priority.

Buhari added that he has kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.

He, therefore, prayed to God to forgive the soul of the deceased and grant the family fortitude to overcome this double tragedy.

The statement reads, “This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you and other Nigerians currently facing threats from the atrocities of the bandits that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure these enemies of humanity are finally crushed and decisively defeated.

“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.”

Source: https://naijanews.com/I-will-Finally-Crush-And-Defeat-Terrorists-Before-I-Leave-In-2023-Buhari

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related