I’ll Hand Over Properly To My Successor – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged commissioners, heads of ministries, departments and agencies to begin compilation of relevant information required to document as successes, covering from 2015, when his administration started.

The Governor said he was determined to do a proper handover to his successor, despite the fact that his predecessor did not do a proper handover to him.

Wike gave the charge after he had sworn-in five new commissioners and assigned them portfolios at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The commissioners are Hon. Deinma Iyalla, assigned to the Ministry of Special Projects; Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom to the Ministry of Education; Hon. Boma Iyaye to the Ministry of Local Government Affairs; Hon. Christopher Green as Commissioner for Sports; and Burabe Anea-Bari Donald posted to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

He informed that his administration was in its last lap and there was a need for the different ministries to begin compiling records of their activities in lieu of handover day

This was contained in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri media aide to the governor and made available to newsmen.

The statement read,”“Everybody should as a matter of fact put the records of their various ministries together.

“You won’t wait till May 29, 2023. You have to start now since this administration started in 2015. State what we have done, and by the grace of God, when the new person (governor) comes, he will have a handover note and it will not be like me who didn’t get a handover note.

“Everything we have done, all the records. What we have bought from ministry to ministry, you have to start compiling them.

“I don’t want to hear a situation where you will say there is no time, there is plenty of time. You don’t need to wait till the last day. That is why things are difficult for some people.”

Governor Wike told the newly sworn-in commissioners that his administration was in its finishing stage and so much was required of them to ensure a good ending.

He urged them to serve the State with incontestable passion, demonstrate competence and leave an indelible imprint in their various ministries of posting.

The governor acknowledged that some of them had served the State in different capacities as former commissioners and special advisers.

He, however, urged them to utilise this present opportunity to further contribute to the development of the State.

The governor described as an aberration the appointment of someone without requisite intellectual acumen to represent the State as a minister in the Federal Executive Council.

He was making a veiled reference to Hon. Udi Udom who was recently appointed as Minister of State for Environment by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rted).

Udom’s appointment followed the resignation of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to contest the Presidential position.

“I have never seen an embarrassment like that in my life. Yes, you must appoint those who are loyal, but educated people are also loyal. It has never happened in our State.

“Everything cannot be politics. The image of the state is key,” Wike added.

The Governor also informed that his administration has completed more projects that are scheduled for inauguration.

He therefore stated that the project inauguration ceremony will commence early August 2022 and will last for two weeks.

https://punchng.com/ill-hand-over-properly-to-my-successor-wike/

