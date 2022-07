I want to find an apartment but na money kill am.

I will be turning 30 on october and im still living with my parents. I feel like i have failed in life at my age.

It pains me that as a guy, i dont have my own apartment. Apartments are so expensive now than before. And i dont have friends that i can squat in their house.

What should i do?

