I’m A Proud ‘Prostitute’ – Tacha

Reality TV star-turned-actress Natacha Akide aka Tacha has declared she is a proud prostitute.

Tacha made this declaration while affirming the assertion of a tweep concerning the relationship that exists between beautiful girls and prostitution

The tweep had noted “Prostitution starts when a girl thinks she’s too beautiful to suffer.”

Reacting, the former BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemate, wittily admitted to the tweep’s submission, noting she’s a proud prostitute.

“That must make me a proud prostitute. LOL,” Tacha wrote.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/im-a-proud-prostitute-says-tacha/amp/

