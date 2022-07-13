I’m Fully Ready To Support Peter Obi Financially – Female Lawyer

A female legal practitioner Modupe Odele has revealed she’s fully ready to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate financially.

The lawyer simply identified as Moe, confessed she has never donated to any presidential candidate in Nigeria.

But she confessed to possessing a strong will to deploy her finances for the former Anambra governor ahead of the 2023 election.

“I have never donated to any presidential candidate in Nigeria before but I’m ready to put my coins behind Peter Obi. Like fully ready,” tweeted.

On July 3, 2022, Moe revealed she flew into the country just to secure her Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

“Entered Nigeria briefly to get my PVC. #WeMove,” she wrote.



https://thenationonlineng.net/im-fully-ready-to-support-peter-obi-financially/amp/

