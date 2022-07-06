I’m Ready To Marry Homeless Nollywood Actor, Aguba – Pretty Nigerian Lady (Pics)

“I am Ready To Marry Homeless Veteran Nollywood Actor, Aguba” – Nigerian Lady Cries Out!

“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well. They should come and see my people bikon ��, I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well.

I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym ���.”

#AguAnna2022

