I’m Tired Of Having Sex With You – Man Tells Neighbour’s Wife

A 46-year old man, Augustine Enyidedeye, received a dirty slap on his face from his angry neighbor’s wife, Mrs. Loveth Ekon, in Lagos State for publicly telling her in the presence of other co-tenants that he was tired of having sex with her.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Tiemo Street, Ile -Epo Alhaji, Idimu area of Lagos, where Mrs. Loveth Ekon, whose husband was said to have travelled abroad, resides with Augustine Enyidedeye.

The alleged assault on Enyidedeye was reported to the Police at Idimu Division and Loveth was arrested.

Having been found culpable, she was subsequently charged before the Court for the alleged offence.

According to Police sources, Mrs. Loveth is married but her husband later travelled abroad for greener pasture leaving her in Lagos.She was said to have had a cordial relationship with Enyidedeye, who claimed that it was an amorous relationship until on 18th June, 2022, when they had a disagreement over LAWMA bills and disposal of refuse with other tenants in the compound.

During the disagreement, Mrs. Loveth was said to have supported other tenants against Enyidedeye, who felt betrayed by Loveth and that led to the break up of their cordial relationship.

It was during one of the constant quarrels between the duo that Enyidedeye said it in public that he had been sleeping with her since her husband travelled and was tired of doing so.

Mrs. Loveth was said to have become angry, held him before she slapped him in the process asking him to bring evidence to show that he had been sleeping with her as he claimed.

The matter was reported to the Police and she was arrested. She was later charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

When she was arraigned, she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Njue, asked the Court to give a date for hearing since she pleaded not guilty to enable the Police to prove that she actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.K. Dosumu, granted her bail and she was remanded in custody pending when she will perfect her bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned till 4th August, 2022, for mention.



https://pmexpressng.com/im-tired-of-having-sx-with-you-man-tells-neighbours-wife/

