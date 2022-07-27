The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has reacted to impeachment threats made by some legislators against President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity security issues in the country.

Recall that Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have given Buhar a six-week deadline to address the security challenges or face impeachment proceedings.

However, Mohammed, speaking to State House correspondents following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that the impeachment threat is unnecessary as the Presidency is not taking the insecurity issues lightly.

The Minister said, “I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow there’s going to be another Security Council meeting.

“So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here, but we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.”

https://independent.ng/impeachment-threat-from-senate-is-unnecessary-lai-mohammed/

