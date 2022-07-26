INEC CVR Update: Quarter 4, Week 15 As At 7am, Monday 25th July 2022

CVR Update: Quarter 4, WK 15 as at 7am, Monday 25th July 2022.

Fresh Registrants: 10,487,972
Completed Registration: 11,011,119
Type: Online – 3,391,940
: Physical – 7,619,179
Male: 5,453,071
Female: 5,558,048
PWDs: 80,101
Youths: 7,828,570

