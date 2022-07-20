INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea2SSuhhsZY

PHOTOS: Adeleke Receives Certificate Of Return

The governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has been presented with the Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Credit: Twitter | davido

It’s been a long battle fought !! We put our Family name on the line , I put my career on the line ! But we had faith!! This was God testing us if we really believed in him !! I feel victorious! Congrats ! Your excellency @AAdeleke_01 ! As for me it’s back to the studio! ��❤️��



https://twitter.com/davido/status/1549711187675230208?t=TCue2pokgmHqJ4Xhv5OtjQ&s=19

