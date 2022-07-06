Infinix Joins Davido, Zino, Ayra Star, Badboy Timz, Skibii To Host Fans

The Infinix VIP Concert was held July 3, 2022, at the Eko Hotels&Suites, Lagos was headlined by their brand ambassador Davido and a host of others. Infinix is always ready to give their fans nothing but the best in not just innovation with new device roll-outs but also entertainment. The event was supported by Budweiser, Munch It, Gamer, Nestlé, Boom Play, ATR, and Xpark.

The performers took fans through energetic dance moves and their favorite songs with shouts of excitement and sing-alongs. Ayra star, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Zinoleesky, Badboy Timz. Neo, Liquorose and Osas were also present at the event having a wonderful time with the performances. DJ Xclusive and DJ Kaywise kept the party turnt up with their disc jockey skills.

Davido wrapped-up the event, he took the crowd through a true VIP performance. He gave out 2 million naira and his pair of sneakers to a lucky fan at the concert.

Infinix presented awards to winners of the various challenges from the Davido cover challenge and all the winners went home with their gifts.

Below are the pictures from the concert

