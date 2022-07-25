Insecurity: My Solution Will Be Decisive And Immediate – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday said that when he becomes president in 2023, he will face the nation’s security crisis head-on.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former Anambra State governor said his solution to the problem will be “decisive and immediate”.

While stressing that the nation’s security situation has been very worrisome, Mr Obi said he feels the Federal Government should do more.

Obi’s comments come a few hours after the terrorists who attacked an Abuja/Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, released three victims out of the 62 hostages who they abducted.

A disturbing video on Sunday had shown some of the victims being flogged, even as the terrorists threatened to sell some into slavery and kill others.

Reacting to the development and others across the country, the Labour Party’s Presidential Flagbearer, said there are so many things that he would put in place to stem the tide of insecurity, most of which he cannot mention on air at the moment.

Speaking further, Mr Obi was of the opinion that there needs to be an economic transformation for the security situation in Nigeria to change.

“To improve the security situation in Nigeria, as President, I will ensure the economy works and more people are pulled out of poverty.”

He also stated that with him at the helms of affairs, every state will be responsible for their own security.

Source: Channels TV

