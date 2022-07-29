The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) said recurring terror attacks may cause another war in Nigeria.

The organization gave the warning following the plot by terrorists to attack some states in the country.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) revealed that Boko Haram, ISWAP, and bandit groups were planning to strike.

They are targeting Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The OPC said the terrorists would be met with stiff resistance if they attempted to attack the Southwest.

In a statement on Thursday, Publicity Secretary Yinka Oguntimehin condemned the fresh invasion of Owo in Ondo State.

He warned that attacks are pointers to “imminent war capable of pushing Nigeria to its precipice”.

The spokesman blamed the federal government “for failing to act” and giving the impression that it has been overwhelmed by the security challenges.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to match his words with actions.

“Public schools in Abuja, Nasarawa State and some other parts are shutting down as a result of the rising insecurity.

“The situation is getting worse with killings increasing. There is an urgent need for the Southwest governors to rise before it is too late.

“We should not take the terrorists’ threats with levity, we must act now”, the statement added.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/07/28/insecurity-terror-attacks-may-start-another-war-in-nigeria-opc/%3famp=1

