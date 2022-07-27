The Body of Benchers, on Tuesday, in a meeting reached a consensus to move the Call to Bar ceremony from the Law School premises in Bwari to its newly constructed Headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, The PUNCH has learnt.

Although the details were still sketchy, sources said, “The decision was informed by the security threat in Abuja and its environs.”

Some BOB members said the meeting was devoted to how to ensure a successful and hitch free Call to Bar on Wednesday.

https://punchng.com/insecurty-call-to-bar-moved-from-law-school/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1658869459

