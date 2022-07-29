Instagram Influencer Lies On The Ground For His Mother, As He’s Called To Bar

See moment New Lawyer thanks mum at his call to bar

Instagram influencer, Adènipèkun Harmony, known as, Harmonihie got emotional at his Call To Bar ceremony on Wednesday as he prostrated before his mother and tearfully thanked her.

As he prostrated and grabbed her feet, he tearfully said, “I’m nothing without you. I’m grateful for you every day. Without you and God, I’m nothing.”

His mum kept saying, “It is well.”

Harmonihie posted the video on his Instagram page and captioned, “My KING MAKER ! My QUEEN.

I’ll forever HONOR YOU MOM, no matter how big or how famous I get ! You’re my source and life , I don’t care whoever is looking , Orisa mi ❤️❤️❤️ E Ku aduro Ti.”

Credit: Instagram | harmonihie

