IPOB reveals why Nnamdi Kanu was denied bail

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the Federal Government is not ready to prosecute his client.

Ejiofor said the Federal Government is employing various methods to keep Kanu perpetually in detention.

He anchored his claim on the fact that the Federal Government had amended the treasonable felony charges seven times against the IPOB leader since 2015 when he was dragged to court.

“FG is not ready to hear this case; they are not even ready to try Nnamdi Kanu. What they want to do is they are applying all methods known to them to keep Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention. That’s what they are doing.

“I have done many cases; when a counsel is deposed for accelerated hearing of the matter, you will know.

“How can you tell me that a charge has been amended seven times since 2015.

“The last one they amended made it seven times they amended their charge, either reducing or increasing, and the court will keep on striking some of them out,” Ejiofor said on Thursday.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/01/ipob-reveals-why-nnamdi-kanu-was-denied-bail/#:~:text=Ifeanyi%20Ejiofor%2C%20the,said%20on%20Thursday.

