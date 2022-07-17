Is APC’s Loss In Osun State A Plus For Labor Party?

It means that south west cannot give block vote to APC.

The votes will be divided.

I didn’t even know LP will get any vote at all. But all is well and good.

Meanwhile SE and NC with SS are locked down for LP

