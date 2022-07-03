Is It Possible To Answer The Call Of God Without A Clear Vision?

Sometime ago during one of the crossing over service the holy Spirit descended heavily and asked each one of us what God will like to do for us. I said I want to be a great man of God. He said he has been waiting to hear this from my mouth.

Oil was poured upon me that night and I was mandated. Few years past, I never made any move to start the work of God, instead I keep applying for jobs, trying several things I learned from this forum but no one yielded anything positive.

Yesterday (Sunday) the holy Spirit descended again. He says one day I will do his work that the earlier I start the better for me. If not every other thing I put my hands on will fall.

I’m bothered because unlike other people that are called, I don’t see any vision or revelation or anything that clearly shows me this path. What’s your advice on this? Please I need your opinions.

