Is It Proper To Borrow Money From Your Boss To Pay Rent?

I am on the verge of making a decision, I need advice, my landlord is on my neck, as his rent for the last year running remains 50k, I have paid 100k, as the rent for a self-contain is 150k in my area in Owerri. Now he has given me two weeks to pay the balance of 50k or risk getting a quiet notice, as he said their quiet notice is alien to the law because the area is a student area. I want to ask my boss at my work place to help me with the money when he pays he can deduct it or I will give him back. I met some of my coworkers and they advised me to meet our boss, is it right to do so?

