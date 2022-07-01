Is It True When Women Have More Money They No Longer Have Regard For Their Husbands?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I have a very close relation that refused his wife from working because he felt if she starts working and earning well she may nolonger regard him. Is it true that when women start having money they nolonger regard their husband.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: