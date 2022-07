A man with albinism was captured using magnifying glasses to view his name on the voters register and to also view and differentiate party logos to enable him vote his choice properly.

The picture is lovely because he couldn’t let his disability stop him and he got an equipment to help himself.

I know we’ve seen the 101 year old man and the 92 year old woman who came out to vote but this picture is my picture of the day out of Osun election.

