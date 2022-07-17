Is Your State’s Water Board Still Functional?

I am deeply concerned to ask this question on a forum like this to read the reactions and feelings of Nigerians concerning basic infrastructure needs like water in a state.

How many states can boast of portable water running through their houses(I’m not talking about boreholes)…I mean tap water provided by the state govt.

Growing up in the North(Kaduna state to be precise,in d 90s) I still recall how water runs through pipes and then flows to our kitchen tap. Sometimes we don’t see the water for some days and when it finally comes we all become excited for this basic amenity.

This is 2022,how many states can boast of pipe borne water to her people? It’s no longer news that individuals are now providing basic amenities for themselves while those whom they voted into power no longer do their job. For goodness sake why should individuals be sinking boreholes all in the name of having water run through their homes? Where is the govt?

Is this how it is in South Africa?

Is this how it is in Ghana?

Is this how it is in Kenya?

Is this how it is in Rwanda?

If something as simple as tap water can’t be running in homes of millions of Nigeria..can we then say governance in Nigeria is indeed a rocket science? I think the East has a billion and one sunken boreholes than any region. I maybe wrong

I want an open discussion on this thread,pls be objective as possible don’t bring tribal war here.

Is governance in Nigeria a rocket science?

