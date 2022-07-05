ISWAP Behind Attacks On Christians – Lai Mohammed

The federal Government on Monday condemned the call by five United States Republican senators asking for the redesignation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of alleged persecution of christians.

The senators who made the call in a letter to the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had also alleged violation of freedom of Nigeria christians right to practice their religion.

Responding to the allegation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in London, the Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday said the call was based on false premise and misunderstanding of what was going on in the country.

NAN reports the Minister is in London for engagements with international media as well as some relevant Non-Governmental -Organisations.

The Minister said,”We want to say once again that Nigeria does not have a policy that denies people the freedom to practice their religion.

“The country also does not have a policy of violation of freedom of religion and it is not true that Nigeria persecutes anybody on account of his or her faith”.

He added, “Nobody in Nigeria is being persecuted, but we have issues of criminality going on and the criminals really do not make distinction of any religion.

“They kidnap for money, they hold people for ransom Irrespective of their religion and there are some issues of communal matters dating back to many years.

“If statistics is to be taken,I can say confidently that as many Muslims as Christians have been victims of these criminals.



.https://punchng.com/iswap-behind-attacks-on-christians-fg/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related