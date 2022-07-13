It Is Nigeria’s Turn, Not Yours – Jimi Agbaje’s Cryptic Post Amid Defection Rumours

EYIN KO LOKAN O. Nigerians lokan.

Jimi Agbaje – PDP
July 13, 2022.

#2023NigeriaElections
#2023presidency
#2023
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid027QQFovVBwcxjQcaCMgQPbhYkcN8V9toEzHkmTJ2XV3ezN9DXWNAnyWfMGNyUK9eel&id=100044197820938

