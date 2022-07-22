It Will Be A Miracle For Obi To Become President, LP Is Social Media – Atiku (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlBxIakVrYA

Tudun Abiola for Arise TV: Your erstwhile running mate, Peter Obi left the PDP and joined the Labour Party and is also running for President. How do you think this will affect your prospects given that the South East has always been such a safe zone for the PDP?

Atiku Abubakar: I rarely don’t expect the Labour Party to take as much votes from the PDP as people are suggesting. We could have seen it in the last elections in Osun State. What is the performance of the Labour Party.

This is a Party that doesn’t have a Governor, doesn’t have members of the National Assembly, doesn’t have members of the State House of Assembly and Politics in this Country depends on the structures you have at these various levels: At the Local Government level, at the State level and at the National level. So, it is very very difficult to expect a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in Labour Party.

Afterall, they were saying through the social media, they have more than one million votes in Osun State but how many people stand out to vote for Labour Party, and there again mark you, you are talking about social media, in the North 90% of our people are not tuned to social media.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related