Ivana Trump Is Dead! (Donald Trump’s First Wife Dies At 73)

Ivana Trump, the first wife to former U.S. President Donald Trump and the mother of his three eldest children, unexpectedly died Thursday at her New York City apartment, officials say. She was 73 years old.

The incident was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when emergency services were called for a cardiac arrest at an apartment on East 64 Street in Manhattan, where Ivana lived. Paramedics arrived on the scene and she was later pronounced dead.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

Donald Trump added: “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”



