Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck, Her 4th Husband, Changes Last Name (Photos)

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly married on-off lover Ben Affleck three months after the pair got engaged for a second time, after rekindling their romance last year.

TMZ reports that the couple obtained a marriage license in Nevada on July 16.

The license is apparently in each of their legal names – Benjamin Gaza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez – with an insider revealing the pair have got hooked.

The publication report that Jennifer will also be taking Affleck’s last name.

The Clark County Recorder’s Office shows the pop star will be changing her name to ‘Jennifer Affleck.’ The marriage certificate, however, has yet to be filed.

The pair originally began dating all the way back in 2002.

They also got engaged for the first time that same year.

The pair were first linked when they both starred in the movie Gigli.

When Jennifer starred in the movie and was linked to Ben she was married to Cris Judd, her second husband.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2003, Ben denied speculation that he and Jennifer were romantic while she was married to Cris.

He told the publication: “When I met her we became really, really, really good friends.”

Adding: “But at first, because she was married, there was no thought of a romantic relationship.”

In 2003 the pair postponed their wedding that followed on from their engagement the following year, and months later in January 2004 they officially parted ways.

But the couple rekindled their romance and relationship last summer in July 2021 – leaving fans completely overjoyed.

The pair went Instagram official on JLo’s 52nd birthday – where they could be seen sharing a passionate smooch at the end of a carousel of celebratory yacht snaps.

Jennifer and Ben then revealed their second engagement in April 2022 – with the couple marrying this weekend (July 16-17) in Nevada.

An insider has told the American publication TMZ that Jennifer and Ben have wed, with the license being “a signal they are now man and wife.”



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/showbiz/breaking-jennifer-lopez-marries-ben-27504394

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related