Jimi Agbaje Denies Joining APC To Work For Tinubu

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has dismissed report that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbaje was earlier reported to have joined APC to support the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The report has been trending on Facebook and the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, quoting him to have said he was dumping the opposition party to work for Tinubu.

He has however dismissed the report in response to a text message sent to him by our correspondent.

“No truth to the story,” Agbaje said in his reply.

He has followed up with a post on his verified Twitter handle @jimiagbaje, writing, “Eyin ko lokan (it is not your turn) o. Nigerians Lokan. Jimi Agbade – PDP.”

Emilokan (It’s my turn) is the slogan used by supporters of Tinubu after it was popularised by the APC Presidential Candidate in his famous speech in Ogun State prior to the conduct of the presidential primaries.



https://dailytrust.com/jimi-agbaje-denies-dumping-pdp-for-apc

